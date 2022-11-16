América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

AMX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.68.

América Móvil Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $20.00 on Friday. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

About América Móvil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the first quarter worth $471,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 31.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 64,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in América Móvil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

