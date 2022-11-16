American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $307.86 million, a PE ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.