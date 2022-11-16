Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cepton, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPTN)

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cepton in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Cepton’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Cepton’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million.

Cepton Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CPTN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cepton from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cepton in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cepton from $10.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cepton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

NASDAQ:CPTN opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $266.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.03. Cepton has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $80.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91.

Insider Activity at Cepton

In related news, CEO Jun Pei sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,850,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,353,544.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of Cepton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPTN. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cepton during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Cepton in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cepton in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cepton in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cepton in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Cepton Company Profile

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

