Analysts Issue Forecasts for High Liner Foods Inc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) – Cormark issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of High Liner Foods in a research note issued on Friday, November 11th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for High Liner Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for High Liner Foods’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

High Liner Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

High Liner Foods Company Profile

Shares of TSE:HLF opened at C$13.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$438.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.53. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of C$10.77 and a 52-week high of C$15.45.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

