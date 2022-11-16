Analysts Set Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Target Price at $215.33

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.33.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $1,987,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total value of $979,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $1,987,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,405.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CAR stock opened at $236.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.44. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $327.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.26.
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 473.08% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 51.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.
