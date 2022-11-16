Analysts Set Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target at C$207.30

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$195.56.

CTC.A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$214.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

TSE:CTC.A opened at C$151.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$8.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$152.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$161.84. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$143.30 and a 52 week high of C$196.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

