Analysts Set Expectations for The Ensign Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for The Ensign Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for The Ensign Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

ENSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Stephens raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $91.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day moving average is $82.08. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $95.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 195.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 96.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 79.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $87,264.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,518 shares of company stock worth $2,015,155. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.