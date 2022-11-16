Analysts Set F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Target Price at $190.23

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.23.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

FFIV opened at $151.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.01. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $249.00.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $239,518.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,467,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,157 shares of company stock worth $1,722,035 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in F5 by 1,216.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,932,000 after purchasing an additional 517,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in F5 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after purchasing an additional 416,388 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in F5 in the third quarter valued at about $47,457,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after purchasing an additional 237,116 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

