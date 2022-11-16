Analyzing D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and GigaCloud Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

GigaCloud Technology has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 293.34%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

14.1% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and GigaCloud Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. -9.58% -97.06% -32.74% GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and GigaCloud Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. $876.60 million 0.23 -$81.07 million ($0.28) -2.57 GigaCloud Technology $414.20 million 0.64 N/A N/A N/A

GigaCloud Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S..

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers HepsiExpress, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries, water, and flowers; HepsiJet that provides last- mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, a pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service and data driven insights; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and HepsiFly for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

