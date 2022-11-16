Analyzing Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) and Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NetSol Technologies and Lottery.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies $57.25 million 0.66 -$850,000.00 ($0.14) -22.07 Lottery.com $68.53 million 0.22 -$10.95 million N/A N/A

NetSol Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lottery.com.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Lottery.com 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NetSol Technologies and Lottery.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lottery.com has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,596.43%. Given Lottery.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lottery.com is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NetSol Technologies and Lottery.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies -2.94% -3.06% -2.16% Lottery.com N/A -29.62% -18.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Lottery.com shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Lottery.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NetSol Technologies has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lottery.com has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NetSol Technologies beats Lottery.com on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetSol Technologies

(Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent deployed on The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital comprising Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator. The company also provides Otoz Digital Auto-Retail, a white-label SaaS platform; Otoz Ecosystem, an API-based architecture; and Otoz Platform, a white label platform, which includes Dealer/Admin Tool and Customer Portals. In addition, it offers system integration, consulting, and information technology products and services. It serves blue chip organizations, Dow-Jones 30 Industrials, Fortune 500 manufacturers and financial institutions, and vehicle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Lottery.com

(Get Rating)

Lottery.com Inc., a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

