Analyzing Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT)

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Workday and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday -3.46% -2.34% -0.95% Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Workday and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday 0 7 23 0 2.77 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Workday currently has a consensus price target of $234.40, suggesting a potential upside of 45.83%. Given Workday’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Workday is more favorable than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

68.2% of Workday shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Workday shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Workday and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday $5.14 billion 8.01 $29.37 million ($0.78) -206.08 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $16.36 million 1.93 -$390,000.00 N/A N/A

Workday has higher revenue and earnings than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Summary

Workday beats Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations. The company also provides cloud spend management solutions that helps organizations to streamline supplier selection and contracts, manage indirect spend, and build and execute sourcing events, such as requests for proposals; Human Capital Management (HCM) solution, a suite of human capital management applications that allows organizations to manage the entire employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement, and enables HR teams to hire, onboard, pay, develop, reskill, and provide employee experiences; Workday applications for planning; and applications for analytics and reporting, including augmented analytics to surface insights to the line of business in simple-to-understand stories, machine learning to drive efficiency and automation, and benchmarks to compare performance against other companies. It serves professional and business services, financial services, healthcare, education, government, technology, media, retail, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd., a platform services company, provides content streaming/telecasting services to users in India. The company operates through two segments, Cable Business and Telemedicine Services. Its Lytus platform provides a range of streaming services, as well as telemedicine services with local assistance through health centers. The company offers subscription-based video services and Internet services to residential customers comprising 450 linear channels, as well as educational channels customized for local educational boards for schools. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

