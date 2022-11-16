APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,505,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in APA were worth $52,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 375.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

Shares of APA stock opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

APA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

