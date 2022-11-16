Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 44,978 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 44,978 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,760,438.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,784,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,819,419.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 121,853 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,914,331.49.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,900 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,865.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $90.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.08.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Appian had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The firm had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Appian in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Appian during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Appian by 102.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Appian by 5.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Appian by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Appian by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

