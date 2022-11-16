Arbutus Biopharma Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Arbutus Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Arbutus Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 8.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 11.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.
