Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Arbutus Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Arbutus Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.79 on Monday. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $418.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

