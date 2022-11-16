Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Arcadia Biosciences Stock Up 4.6 %
NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.66.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
