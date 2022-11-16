Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

