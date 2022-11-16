ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target Lowered to €38.00 at Morgan Stanley

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €40.00 ($41.24) to €38.00 ($39.18) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($38.14) to €33.00 ($34.02) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from €23.50 ($24.23) to €24.50 ($25.26) in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.20.
ArcelorMittal Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of MT stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $37.87.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
