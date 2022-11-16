ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target Lowered to €38.00 at Morgan Stanley

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €40.00 ($41.24) to €38.00 ($39.18) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($38.14) to €33.00 ($34.02) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from €23.50 ($24.23) to €24.50 ($25.26) in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Shares of MT stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $37.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 20.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 47.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,154,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

