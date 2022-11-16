Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,825 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $56,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $94.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $61.80 and a one year high of $98.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 584,631 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,041. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.