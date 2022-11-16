Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut Argo Blockchain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

Argo Blockchain stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain ( NASDAQ:ARBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Argo Blockchain will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

