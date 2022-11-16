ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 172,639 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 106,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,761,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 68,834 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $39.04 and a one year high of $156.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.