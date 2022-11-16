Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $23,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARVN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 421.9% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Arvinas by 4.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARVN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.47.

ARVN opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $84.96.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

