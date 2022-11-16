ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 230,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,049,274 shares.The stock last traded at $6.24 and had previously closed at $6.28.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASX. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in ASE Technology by 804.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,226 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 15.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,191,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,409 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in ASE Technology by 6,784.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,884,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,825 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ASE Technology by 1,748.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in ASE Technology by 178.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,268,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 813,286 shares in the last quarter. 6.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

