ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 230,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,049,274 shares.The stock last traded at $6.24 and had previously closed at $6.28.
Separately, StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.
