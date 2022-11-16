AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 54,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,412,664 shares.The stock last traded at $8.59 and had previously closed at $8.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 68.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 21.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 43.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. 6.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

