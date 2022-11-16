Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for AutoCanada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

ACQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.72.

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$26.08 on Monday. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$20.76 and a 52 week high of C$43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$658.68 million and a PE ratio of 5.14.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

