Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Short Interest Up 15.8% in October

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the October 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $13,394,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $11,115,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $2,480,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $2,480,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $496,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAB opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.