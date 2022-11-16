AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,878 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62. The company has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

