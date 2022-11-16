Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Short Interest Up 16.7% in October

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Authentic Equity Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,224,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,547,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 845,785 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,573,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 903,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 400,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,437,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 289,148 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEAC opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

About Authentic Equity Acquisition

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the consumer in North America.

