Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.13 and last traded at $31.13. Approximately 10,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 704,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATHM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Autohome by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Autohome by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

