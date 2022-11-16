Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,422 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $74.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.83 and a 1 year high of $78.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.12.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYBT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $77,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,428.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $77,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,428.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $129,842.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $545,900. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.