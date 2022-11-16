Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 117,087 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 749.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,087 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KIM opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 237.84%.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

