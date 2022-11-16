Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.50 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Henry Schein by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HSIC. StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $79.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.73. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.