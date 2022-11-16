Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FV. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $154,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.09. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $51.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

