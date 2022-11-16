Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after buying an additional 6,676,247 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,220,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after buying an additional 726,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after buying an additional 538,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.