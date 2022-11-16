Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Federated Hermes worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 50.8% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 32.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $66,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth $126,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $39.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $498,355.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,870.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $1,056,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 544,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,176,422.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $498,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,870.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,458 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

