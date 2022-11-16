Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,948 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enovix were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Enovix during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Enovix by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Enovix news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $37,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,365,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,631,016.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,349,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $37,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,365,531 shares in the company, valued at $25,631,016.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,115. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENVX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.81. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $39.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

