Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,456 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,988,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,327,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 209,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after acquiring an additional 90,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 74,590 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

SLY stock opened at $87.90 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.