Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capital One Financial Stock Down 7.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.53.

NYSE COF opened at $103.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $162.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.36 and its 200 day moving average is $108.52.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

