Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,708 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 556,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 36,026 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,954,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,351,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after purchasing an additional 371,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 201,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BDJ opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.2176 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.51%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

