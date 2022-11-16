Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 129,473 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 129,473 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. Cowen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTSH opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average is $66.02. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

