Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,171 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,171 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Airbnb by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Airbnb by 224.9% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 56.3% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $1,317,311.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,383,330.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $313,225.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 240,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $1,317,311.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,383,330.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 583,392 shares of company stock worth $67,628,252. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $107.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

