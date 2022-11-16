Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 228.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $187.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.92.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

