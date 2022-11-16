Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,252 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 56.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 210.7% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,094 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,380,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average is $69.25. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

