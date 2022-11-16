Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,493 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,493 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 10.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 101.4% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 225.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.82. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $74.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,098,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.