Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 14.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 442.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 54.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of ZM stock opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $268.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Argus lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.61.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

