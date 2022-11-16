Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 73.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 1.2 %

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $306.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.