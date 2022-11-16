Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Cowen

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its target price reduced by Cowen to $7.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.29.

BLDP stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 275,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 133,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 47,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

