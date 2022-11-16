Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance

BBAR stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $565.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $3.84.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $583.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0179 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

See Also

