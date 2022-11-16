Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 24,084 shares.The stock last traded at $2.43 and had previously closed at $2.44.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Banco Bradesco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

