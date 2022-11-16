Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Receives $5.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSBR. TheStreet raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

Shares of BSBR opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.0447 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 8.1%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Featured Stories

