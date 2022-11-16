Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,403 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 75.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 15.5% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $731,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $107.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.45. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 149.88 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

